WXOW-Digital Marketing Consultant

Digital Marketing Consultant

Are you looking to make it big?

Big opportunities await you at Quincy Media!

We are looking for an experienced digital professional with market-leading knowledge and a passion for digital marketing in the following markets:

* Quincy, IL

* Madison, WI

* Bluefield, WV

* La Crosse, WI

* Eau Claire, WI

* Fort Wayne, IN

* Rockford, IL

* Rochester, MN

* Waterloo/Iowa City/Cedar Rapids, IA

* Peoria, IL

Do you have what it takes to join our stellar team?

* Strong track record in Digital sales and marketing

* Superstar status in driving customer outcomes through identifying, meeting and exceeding customer goals

* Excellent relationship skills with a special talent for business development

* Were born to work in a fast-paced, growing marketplace

* A fluency and passion for all things digital

Requirements

* Digital or Media Sales experience

* Four-year college degree and/or equivalent experience preferred

* Understanding of digital marketing products and analytics software; industry certifications valued

* Excellent written and oral communication skills

Why Quincy Media?

* We’re a family-owned company – nimble and committed to our markets and to our employees

* We partner with only the best industry-leading solutions and deliver products you will be proud to represent

* Excellent comprehensive benefits package, including 401k

* Come see why Quincy has a reputation for being one of the best companies in the business. We would love to see your cover letter and resume.

o Send resume and related materials to digital@quincymedia.com

EOE