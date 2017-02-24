MOSES helps connect female farmers

More than 3,000 people from across the United States and six international countries are attending the MOSES Conference.

One group of those in attendance the conference works to target is women.

Lisa Kivirist, Coordinator for the Rural Women's Project with MOSES said they work to support women farmers and women who want to start their own businesses in order to keep the sustainable movement going.

"Women actually make up one of the fastest growing groups of new farmers, we've increased in number twenty percent over the past twenty years and it's particular women in the organic community who are driving those numbers," said Kivirist.

She added that research shows women learn best from one another, that the conference is the perfect time to share ideas.

"Women who are starting small scale, locally focused farms that really want to feed their communities. Get fresh, healthy, organic foods into their neighborhoods. So it's a group that hasn't historically been supported and I'm proud to say that MOSES is one of the few if not the only grass roots non-profits that has a dedication year round program for women specifically," added Kivirist.

To learn more about networking opportunities, roundtable discussions, and workshops check out the MOSES Rural Women's Project group on Facebook.

