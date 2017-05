Most Friday tournament games postponed to Saturday

Winter storms have postponed the majority of Friday's WIAA tournament action.

Numerous girls basketball games, along with a sectional finals boy hockey game, have been pushed to Saturday. See below for details.

Friday games still being played:

La Crosse Central at Onalaska GBB - 7 p.m.

Wauzeka-Steuben at Riverdale GBB - 7 p.m.

Boys high school hockey

West Salem vs Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells - moved to 8 p.m. Saturday

Girls high school basketball

Westby at West Salem - moved to 1 p.m. Saturday

Fennimore at La Crosse Aquinas - moved to 6:30 p.m. Saturday

Black River Falls at G-E-T - moved to 7 p.m. Saturday

Arcadia at Elk Mound - moved to 7 p.m. Saturday

Brookwood at Pardeeville - moved to 7 p.m Saturday

Necedah at C-FC - moved to 7 p.m. Saturday

Boscobel at Melrose-Mindoro - moved to 7 p.m. Saturday

Independence at Augusta - moved to 7 p.m. Saturday

Cashton at Blair-Taylor - moved to 4 p.m. Saturday

Lincoln at Hillsboro - moved to 4 p.m. Saturday

Belmont at Seneca - moved 7 p.m. Saturday