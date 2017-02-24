Viterbo students reflect on sleeping outside

Students in the homelessness class at Viterbo said they have a new found appreciation for warmth and their beds.

SEE: Viterbo students brave overnight cold to experience homelessness

Emma Lamke and Natalie Giedel were two students who spent the night sleeping (or not sleeping for that matter) outside as a part of their homelessness class taught by Professor Tom Thibodeau.

"More needs to be done to make sure that these people have food, that these people have shelter," expressed Giedel.

She added that homelessness really needs to be recognized more throughout the community.

"I think there is a really negative stigma against homelessness and we have a lot of great resources in this community and they say, 'Why can't they just pull themselves up by their boot straps?' but there are a lot of things pitted against people who are living in poverty or people who are homeless. So I guess in our class we're building a sense of compassion," said Lamke.

The girls said they didn't sleep much with the winds and sleet as they were stacked in hammocks with tarps draped over them.

"I think it really shows what they have to go through and how tough it is to endure this weather in the winter especially and we didn't even bear the brunt of what they have probably had to deal with in negative degree weather. You know, sometimes you see them walking downtown, you can recognize that but you don't see what they have to go through," added Giedel.