Mardi Gras Rex, Queen, and court visit schools

'When the Saints Go Marching In," was echoing at Blessed Sacrament Friday morning.

La Crosse Mardi Gras is family oriented celebration surrounding communities in fun, food, and fellowship for a good cause.

Since 1991, the organization has helped provide tuition assistance, technology development, and fine arts for Aquinas Catholic Schools.

Mike and Bethany Bakalars, Rex and Queen of Coulee Region Mardi Gras for 2017, said it means a lot to be able to give back.

"It's huge for us, we have three kids who are attending Aquinas Catholic Schools now and to be able to be in a position to give back and more or less be an ambassador for Aquinas Catholic Schools is really an honor and a privilege that we're honored to be a part of," said Mike.

Last year, Mardi Gras raised more than $20,000 and the Bakalars said they're hoping to exceed that this year.

"To be able to give back to the community that way and to help the students, I think a good solid, education is instrumental in going forward. We're blessed in this area to have great public schools as well as private schools," added Mike.

This Sunday, February 26 is family day at Shenanigans in La Crosse from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. For $20 those in attendance get unlimited play and games.

In addition, Tuesday, February 28 is Fat Tuesday, with a celebration from 6-9 p.m. at Legends in Downtown La Crosse.

