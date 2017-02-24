Public gathers for Highway 53 meeting

The Highway 53 corridor is known as the "Gateway into La Crosse."

"It's a major hub on the Northside, it's probably the large economic driver on the Northside. So it's important on trying to lay out a plan on how to guide development," said Tim Acklin, City Planner-Preservation

The city is actively taking steps to plan for the future, hiring three consultant firms including: Perkins+Will, ISG, and the Toole Design Group to study the underutilized land in the area and possibility for road improvements.

"We have an idea of what we would like as a city, but we need everyone's idea to come forward to say what else could be done to benefit that neighborhood or that business," said Andrea Richmond, La Crosse City Council Member for District 1.

The maps show two overall concepts, identifying there areas in need of help: the north section by Bridgeview Plaza, middle section near Copeland Park, and the south area closing in to the downtown area.

But some of the residents in the more than 4,000 households on the Northside have reservations.

"I live in the mobile home court, which is Rose Street. If they sell the land, where are we going to go? Is the city going to help us with housing? I'm getting ready to retire, I can't afford a two hundred thousand dollar home," expressed Mary Bush, who was born and raised on Caledonia Street.

While the maps are laid out on paper, no plans are on paper just yet, "It's all ideas and concepts, nothing's final," added Acklin.

It's just another part of the process with hopes to complete the plans by the end of May with community input to present to the city.

MORE INFORMATION: Highway 53 Corridor Plans