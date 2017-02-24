Car salesmen scrape snow from hundreds of vehicles

If you parked outside on Thursday night, you probably spent time scraping the snow and ice off before you could drive. Imagine if you had to scrape hundreds of cars. News 19 went behind the scenes at local car dealerships and talked to people who clear the cars all winter long.

When people think about car salesmen in Wisconsin, scraping ice and snow off cars may not be the first thing that comes to mind. These unsung heroes scrape dealership cars each winter in an effort to increase sales.

"Say a customer comes in and they want to drive a car and it's full of ice and snow, you've got nothing so you've got to clear it all off," said Corrie Bartle, business manager at Pischke Motors in La Crosse.

Pischke Motors clears the cars all day while those at Honda Motorwerks wait until the winter storm is over.

"You don't really want to do it twice," said Jamie Eide, sales consultant at Honda Motorwerks. "If it really slows down, you might start, but if it's going to keep snowing, you don't want to move cars and groom them and park them and then do it again."

Those at Pischke Motors report spending up to 20 hours clearing hundreds of vehicles in three lots.

But at the end of the day, it's a group of people working together that keeps car dealerships clear, no matter what weather Mother Nature throws their way.

"The guys always help out and everybody chips in and we take some time and clean them off so we look good for our customers," said Blake Winters, general manager of Pischke Motors.

Bridle said that although car sales drop in winter months, Pischke Motors sees a rise in car buyers who slid off the roads of need to get 4-wheel drive.

Winters said keeping your car covered as much as possible will no only save you time clearing ice and snow, but it will protect your car from cold temperatures that could stop your car from running.