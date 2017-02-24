Local activists rally for transgender rights

Local activists in La Crosse took to a busy intersection to demonstrate on behalf of transgender rights.

They gathered at each of the 4 corners of the 4th and Cass intersection downtown from 4:00pm to 6:00pm. This was in response to Wednesday's decision by the Trump Administration to lift federal protections allowing transgender students to use bathrooms and locker rooms matching their gender identities.

Organizers like Jessica Polacek, Director of Operations for The Center in downtown La Crosse, said that the goal was to send a message to school administrations to support transgender kids in their districts.

"They are vulnerable," said Polacek. "They are at a stage in their life--especially when we're talking teenagers--they're uncertain what the future holds. So seeing people out there, knowing that we're out there for them, means a lot [...] It certainly does help, and that's one of the reasons we're doing this."

A 2014 study found that transgender individuals are nearly 9 times more likely to attempt suicide in their lifetimes compared to the rest of the population. That number is higher among teenagers.