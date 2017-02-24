Friday storm causes dangerous driving conditions across SE Minnesota

Snow and wind made for dangerous conditions on southeast Minnesota highways and roads.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, troopers in the Rochester area responded to 27 property damage crashes, eight crashes involving injuries and 114 vehicles that went off of the road.

One of those vehicles was a semi truck that rolled over in the westbound lanes of Interstate 90 at milepost 223, just west of Eyota. Westbound lanes were closed to traffic while crews worked to clear the scene. The state patrol reports no one was injured.