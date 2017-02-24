Chryst lands nice raise - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Chryst lands nice raise

MADISON (WKOW) --

Fresh off a Cotton Bowl victory, Paul Chryst got a nice boost in pay. The University of Wisconsin released the details of Chryst's recent bonus to the State Journal. The Badgers football head coach is set to earn $3.2 million this upcoming season. That is a raise of $500,000. Chryst is scheduled to receive annual raises of $100,000 for the remainder of the contract, which runs through 2021.

Offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph also earned a raise. His salary was increased by $80,000. He is now set to make $650,000 each of the next two years.

