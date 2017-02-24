Friday's local scores
6 area wrestlers advanced to Saturday's finals at the WIAA State Wrestling Meet with wins Friday night in the semifinals:
Div. 1: Jaden van Maanen, Central
Div. 2: Julian Purney, M-M/G-E-T
Ryan Hannah, Viroqua
Devin Bahr, West Salem/Bangor
Dakotah Daffinson, M-M/G-E-T
Div. 3: Max Dascher, C-FC
Tate Murty, C-FC
For complete results from the WIAA State Wrestling Meet , click here: http://www.trackwrestling.com/tw/predefinedtournaments/WIAAIndSeries.jsp?year=2017
Girls Basketball--WIAA Regionals
Central 35, Onalaska 56...Ona will host Rice Lake Saturday night.
Wauzeka-Steuben 43, Riverdale 65
Women's Basketball---WAIC Tournament
UW-La Crosse 54, UW-Whitewater 69....Eagles finish their season at 16-11
College Gymnastics
UW-Whitewater 191.275, UW-La Crosse 191.675
