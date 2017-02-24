Friday's Local Scores - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Friday's Local Scores

Friday's local scores

6 area wrestlers advanced to Saturday's finals at the WIAA State Wrestling Meet with wins Friday night in the semifinals:

Div. 1:  Jaden van Maanen, Central

Div. 2:  Julian Purney, M-M/G-E-T

            Ryan Hannah, Viroqua

            Devin Bahr, West Salem/Bangor

             Dakotah Daffinson, M-M/G-E-T

Div. 3:  Max Dascher, C-FC

            Tate Murty, C-FC

For complete results from the WIAA State Wrestling Meet , click here:  http://www.trackwrestling.com/tw/predefinedtournaments/WIAAIndSeries.jsp?year=2017 

Girls Basketball--WIAA Regionals

Central 35, Onalaska 56...Ona will host Rice Lake Saturday night.

Wauzeka-Steuben 43, Riverdale 65

Women's Basketball---WAIC Tournament

UW-La Crosse 54, UW-Whitewater 69....Eagles finish their season at 16-11

College Gymnastics

UW-Whitewater 191.275,  UW-La Crosse 191.675

