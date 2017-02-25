Saturday's local scores
High school wrestling - WIAA State Individual Championships
D1:
145: Jaden Van Maanen (Central) wins 2nd state title with 3-1 decision
D2:
120: Julian Purney (G-E-T/Mel-Min) loses by major decision 9-0
138: Ryan Hannah (Viroqua) loses by decision 4-3
152: Devin Bahr (West Salem/Bangor) wins 3rd state title with 14-1 major decision, caps perfect season
220: Dakota Daffinson (G-E-T/Mel-Min) wins state title with 10-6 decision
D3:
126: Max Dascher (C-FC) loses by decision 3-1
132: Tate Murty (C-FC) loses by decision 8-4
RELATED: Van Maanen, Bahr, Daffinson win state titles
Boys high school hockey - WIAA Sectionals
D4:
West Salem/Bangor 5, Reedsburg/WI Dells 2 - Panthers advance to state, will face Wausau West on Thursday in quarterfinals
High school gymnastics - WIAA Sectionals
D1 - Middleton
1. Middleton, 139.325
2. Madison Memorial, 138.975
3. Madison East/La Follette, 138.025
4. Verona/Edgewood, 134.15
6. Holmen, 128.175
8. La Crosse Central/Logan, 110.775
D1 - Chippewa Falls
1. Chippewa Falls, 134.725
2. Stevens Point, 134.525
3. Eau Claire Memorial/North, 133.075
4. Marshfield, 132.975
5. Hudson, 132.0
6. G-E-T Area, 131.525
Individual qualifiers:
Maya Budin (GET) on bars (8.6)
D2 - Menomonie
1. West Salem Co-op, 139.4*
2. River Falls, 138.10*
3. Grantsburg, 137.275
4. Menomonie, 134.5
5. Onalaska, 125.425
6. Arcadia, 108.85
7. Tomah, 104.325
8. Sparta, 52.15
*Advances to state as a team
Individual qualifiers:
Ellie Tschumper (WS Co-op) on bars (9.075), floor (9.25), All-Around (35.4)
Melissa Wiebke (ONA) on vault (8.7), bars (9.0)
Rachel Klink (ARC) on vault (8.7)
Anna Gorski (WS Co-op) on floor (9.25)
Anna Tanke (WS Co-op) on vault (8.7), beam (8.975)
Results from all sectional meets can be found here
Girls high school basketball - WIAA Regionals
D2:
Onalaska 61, Rice Lake 58 - Tayla Stuttley (ONA): 22 points; Hallie Schemling (ONA): 19 points; Hilltoppers win regional title, face Menomonie at Logan on Thursday
Menomonie 56, Holmen 55 - Brooklyn Paulson (HOL): 25 points
D3:
Westby 53, West Salem 42 - Chelsea Olson (WES): 19 points; Haylee Gilster (WS): 12 points
Elk Mound 53, Arcadia 39 - Westby at Elk Mound on Monday at 7 PM
G-E-T 49, Black River Falls 30 - Olivia Zielke (GET): 15 points; Red Hawks host Bloomer on Monday at 7 PM
Platteville 63, River Valley 46 - Platteville hosts Richland Center on Monday at 7 PM
D4:
La Crosse Aquinas 83, Fennimore 22 - Jessa Peterson (AQU): 15 points; Whittni Rezin (AQU): 12 points; Kyah Steiner (AQU): 11 points
Pardeeville 52, Brookwood 49 - Pardeeville at Aquinas on Monday at 7 PM
Melrose-Mindoro 75, Boscobel 43 - Calette Lockington (M-M): 19 points
C-FC 65, Necedah 32 - Rylee Gable (CFC): 18 points; Pirates at Mustangs on Monday at 7 PM
D5:
Blair-Taylor 65, Cashton 53 - Danyelle Waldera (BT): 27 points; Marlee Nehring (B-T): 12 points; Olivia Pieper (Cashton): 14 points
Hillsboro 47, Lincoln 34 - Tigers host B-T on Monday at 7 PM
Augusta 48, Independence 36 - Augusta at Bangor on Monday
Seneca 59, Belmont 46 - Seneca at Riverdale on Monday at 7 PM
Boys high school basketball
Alma/Pepin 49, C-FC 36 - Pirates 1st loss of season, now 21-1
Melrose-Mindoro 82, Blair-Taylor 42
Eleva-Strum 67, Independence 52
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 56, Augusta 49
Lincoln 76, Gilmanton 61
Coulee Christian 72, Whitehall 67 - final/overtime
MSHSL wrestling
Section 1A state qualifiers:
Kyle Cavanaugh (Caledonia/Houston) at 132
Austin Werner (Caledonia/Houston) at 182
College wrestling - NCAA III Midwest Regional
1. Wabash College, 134
2. UW-La Crosse, 102
3. Olivet College, 98.5
*Dustin Weinmann (141) and Richard Carlson (174) win regional titles, advance to national championships at La Crosse Center on March 10-11; more info can be found here
Women's college basketball - NSIC Tournament Quarterfinals
Winona State University 82, Augustana 76 - Warriors face Northern State in semifinals on Monday at 2:30 p.m.
College softball
NCAA:
University of St. Thomas 4, UW-La Crosse 3
UW-La Crosse 6, Simpson College 5 - Eagles now 1-1
NAIA:
University of Jamestown 3, Viterbo University 0 (game 1)
University of Jamestown 5, Viterbo University 1 (game 2) - V-Hawks now 0-8, 0-4 NSAA
NAHL hockey
Coulee Region Chill 4, MN Magicians 3 - final/overtime; Matt Doran (CR Chill): game-winning goal in OT
Can't Find Something?
WXOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.