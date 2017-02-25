Saturday's local scores

High school wrestling - WIAA State Individual Championships

D1:

145: Jaden Van Maanen (Central) wins 2nd state title with 3-1 decision

D2:

120: Julian Purney (G-E-T/Mel-Min) loses by major decision 9-0

138: Ryan Hannah (Viroqua) loses by decision 4-3

152: Devin Bahr (West Salem/Bangor) wins 3rd state title with 14-1 major decision, caps perfect season

220: Dakota Daffinson (G-E-T/Mel-Min) wins state title with 10-6 decision

D3:

126: Max Dascher (C-FC) loses by decision 3-1

132: Tate Murty (C-FC) loses by decision 8-4

Boys high school hockey - WIAA Sectionals

D4:

West Salem/Bangor 5, Reedsburg/WI Dells 2 - Panthers advance to state, will face Wausau West on Thursday in quarterfinals

High school gymnastics - WIAA Sectionals

D1 - Middleton

1. Middleton, 139.325

2. Madison Memorial, 138.975

3. Madison East/La Follette, 138.025

4. Verona/Edgewood, 134.15

6. Holmen, 128.175

8. La Crosse Central/Logan, 110.775

D1 - Chippewa Falls

1. Chippewa Falls, 134.725

2. Stevens Point, 134.525

3. Eau Claire Memorial/North, 133.075

4. Marshfield, 132.975

5. Hudson, 132.0

6. G-E-T Area, 131.525

Individual qualifiers:

Maya Budin (GET) on bars (8.6)

D2 - Menomonie

1. West Salem Co-op, 139.4*

2. River Falls, 138.10*

3. Grantsburg, 137.275

4. Menomonie, 134.5

5. Onalaska, 125.425

6. Arcadia, 108.85

7. Tomah, 104.325

8. Sparta, 52.15

*Advances to state as a team

Individual qualifiers:

Ellie Tschumper (WS Co-op) on bars (9.075), floor (9.25), All-Around (35.4)

Melissa Wiebke (ONA) on vault (8.7), bars (9.0)

Rachel Klink (ARC) on vault (8.7)

Anna Gorski (WS Co-op) on floor (9.25)

Anna Tanke (WS Co-op) on vault (8.7), beam (8.975)

Results from all sectional meets can be found here

Girls high school basketball - WIAA Regionals

D2:

Onalaska 61, Rice Lake 58 - Tayla Stuttley (ONA): 22 points; Hallie Schemling (ONA): 19 points; Hilltoppers win regional title, face Menomonie at Logan on Thursday

Menomonie 56, Holmen 55 - Brooklyn Paulson (HOL): 25 points

D3:

Westby 53, West Salem 42 - Chelsea Olson (WES): 19 points; Haylee Gilster (WS): 12 points

Elk Mound 53, Arcadia 39 - Westby at Elk Mound on Monday at 7 PM

G-E-T 49, Black River Falls 30 - Olivia Zielke (GET): 15 points; Red Hawks host Bloomer on Monday at 7 PM

Platteville 63, River Valley 46 - Platteville hosts Richland Center on Monday at 7 PM

D4:

La Crosse Aquinas 83, Fennimore 22 - Jessa Peterson (AQU): 15 points; Whittni Rezin (AQU): 12 points; Kyah Steiner (AQU): 11 points

Pardeeville 52, Brookwood 49 - Pardeeville at Aquinas on Monday at 7 PM

Melrose-Mindoro 75, Boscobel 43 - Calette Lockington (M-M): 19 points

C-FC 65, Necedah 32 - Rylee Gable (CFC): 18 points; Pirates at Mustangs on Monday at 7 PM

D5:

Blair-Taylor 65, Cashton 53 - Danyelle Waldera (BT): 27 points; Marlee Nehring (B-T): 12 points; Olivia Pieper (Cashton): 14 points

Hillsboro 47, Lincoln 34 - Tigers host B-T on Monday at 7 PM

Augusta 48, Independence 36 - Augusta at Bangor on Monday

Seneca 59, Belmont 46 - Seneca at Riverdale on Monday at 7 PM

Boys high school basketball

Alma/Pepin 49, C-FC 36 - Pirates 1st loss of season, now 21-1

Melrose-Mindoro 82, Blair-Taylor 42

Eleva-Strum 67, Independence 52

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 56, Augusta 49

Lincoln 76, Gilmanton 61

Coulee Christian 72, Whitehall 67 - final/overtime

MSHSL wrestling

Section 1A state qualifiers:

Kyle Cavanaugh (Caledonia/Houston) at 132

Austin Werner (Caledonia/Houston) at 182

College wrestling - NCAA III Midwest Regional

1. Wabash College, 134

2. UW-La Crosse, 102

3. Olivet College, 98.5

*Dustin Weinmann (141) and Richard Carlson (174) win regional titles, advance to national championships at La Crosse Center on March 10-11; more info can be found here

Women's college basketball - NSIC Tournament Quarterfinals

Winona State University 82, Augustana 76 - Warriors face Northern State in semifinals on Monday at 2:30 p.m.

College softball

NCAA:

University of St. Thomas 4, UW-La Crosse 3

UW-La Crosse 6, Simpson College 5 - Eagles now 1-1

NAIA:

University of Jamestown 3, Viterbo University 0 (game 1)

University of Jamestown 5, Viterbo University 1 (game 2) - V-Hawks now 0-8, 0-4 NSAA

NAHL hockey

Coulee Region Chill 4, MN Magicians 3 - final/overtime; Matt Doran (CR Chill): game-winning goal in OT