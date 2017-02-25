Icy roads to blame for Vernon County accident

Three people suffered serious injuries after a head on collision on Highway 27 between Westby and Cashton Friday night.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, the accident occurred around 7:45 Friday night on Highway 27 just north of County Road X in the Town of Christiana.

Christian Knutson, 24, of La Crosse was traveling southbound on Highway 27 when he lost control of his car due to icy conditions. His car then crossed the center line and struck a northbound car operated by an 80-year-old man from Cashton along with his 72-year-old passenger.

Both drivers had to be extricated from the vehicles and all three victims were transported to Gundersen Health System with injuries.

The Sheriff's Office said airbags did deploy in both cars and all occupants were wearing their seat belts.

The accident remains under investigation.