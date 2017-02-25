Students dance for six hours straight at Winona State University

Students at Winona State University kicked off their shoes and danced for six hours straight on Saturday in order to raise funds for Children's Miracle Network.

The 3rd annual Warriorathon allowed students to raise donations for a good cause while having fun. About 100 students participated in the event with high hopes to raise thousands of dollars for C-M-N-H.

"It's a great feeling like at the end when we look and see our total reveal. It's just like you know you're making a difference and it's a really great cause so it's really fun." Marissa Hines, Winona State University student said.

Children's Miracle Network Hospital's local heroes enjoyed participating in the fun. Along with dancing, participants played games and watched live musical performances throughout the event.

