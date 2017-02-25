MOSES Conference wraps up at the La Crosse Center

The 2017 MOSES Organic Farming Conference wrapped up at the La Crosse Center on Saturday.

The three day event is the country's largest educational session for organic agriculture. More than 170 vendors were at the MOSES conference this year bringing thousands of people to the La Crosse area all to learn about the growth of organic farming techniques.

"We've had numerous people about thinking about transitioning into organics and that's great. They're thinking outside the box and we need a lot more growers here in the United States." David Burns of Blue River Hybrids said.

There were also 66 different workshops about organic farming visitors could attend along with two key note speakers. 2017 marks the 28th year for the MOSES Conference.