New barrier installation on Norplex Drive

La Crosse city officials plan to put in barrier and signs at the intersection of Jackson Street and Norplex Drive in the coming months. The plan comes after several complaints of drivers losing control of their vehicles.

In the early morning hours of February 1, 22-year-old Justin McElwain lost control of his car at the corner of Jackson Street and Norplex Drive, crashing down the embankment into Swift Creek. This was the second accident within five years at that intersection, and city officials want to prevent any more from happening.

Captain Jason Melby with La Crosse Police said at the time of it's construction, the intersection may have worked; however, traffic in the area has increased over time. He said the traffic today is too much for the intersection to handle.

Captain Melby said that every car that drives down Norplex Drive risks the chance of going into Swift Creek.

"A car doesn't have to travel very far to actually break the embankment. And once the vehicle breaks the embankment over there, it's a steep drop down to Swift Creek," he said. "So, anything that we can do to help divert a vehicle back on to the roadway and keep it on the roadway versus even getting close to the edge of that drop off would help significantly."

Alcohol was involved in both fatal accidents at the intersection, but Captain Melby said a sober person is just as likely to go over the curve.

He said a review of the area is long overdue.

The new barrier and signs will be funded by the city's contingency funds.

Captain Melby said he hopes the safety measures will be installed as soon as possible.