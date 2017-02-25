La Crosse Children's Museum celebrates 18 years

The Children's Museum of La Crosse is celebrating 18 years in the community this year, and what better way to celebrate than a birthday party?

Community volunteers hosted different activities including face painting, bubble wrap stomping, and washable tattoos. Orange Pearl Salon even colored hair and did makeup for the kids.

Executive Director Anne Snow said the museum has come full circle.

"We've had children that have started coming when they were little, and they grew up, and they worked for us, and they volunteered for us, and they went away to school, and now they're donors and members with their own children, and 18 years is a really long time," Snow said. "We're really seeing that circle of life now, and it's just a joy."

Seventeen was a big year for the Children's Museum, as it celebrated the one millionth visitor. Snow said she is looking forward to welcoming the million visitors.

She said the museum has big plans ahead, and those will be shared with the community in upcoming months.