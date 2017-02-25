La Crosse Figure Skating Club steps into fairytale

The La Crosse Figure Skating Club showcased talent on Saturday at its annual skating show.

Forty eight figure skaters took the ice at the Green Island Ice Arena to perform skating routines to songs from popular Disney movies. The theme of this year's skating show was "Once Upon a Time," and the skaters chose the theme.

Corry Marco said skills are not the only benefit the figure skaters gain in the club.

"There's so many memories," said Marco, the off ice coordinator for the La Crosse Figure Skating Club. "I've been here since I was seven, so I started in this club, and I've been honored to be able to continue and become the off ice coordinator. I just love to skate because it gave me so much confidence as a young girl."

Marco said the show would not have been possible without the hard work of the skaters, parents, and volunteers.

The seven coaches work with skaters of all ages and skill levels. The show marks the end of the season for the figure skating club, but anyone interested in joining can look for more information this fall.