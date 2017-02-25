Coulee Hoolie raises suicide awareness

Community members put on their dancing shoes on Saturday night at the Coulee Hoolie event designed to raise awareness for suicide prevention.

The La Crosse Bantry Friendship Association hosted the second annual event, raising funds for suicide prevention groups both in La Crosse and in its sister city, Bantry, Ireland.

Those at the event participated in traditional Irish group dances and bid on baskets in a silent auction.

Organizers said suicide is not just an American issue.

One of the things that we've learned in our time working with our sister city is that they're dealing with the same issues that we're dealing with here," said Heather Dutcher, secretary of the La Crosse Bantry Friendship Association. "So, we kind of want to bridge the gap and just try to raise some money for some of those issues."

Yellow banners with names of loved ones who fell victim to suicide lined the inside of the Concordia Ballroom. Those with the Suicide Prevention Initiative in La Crosse said that suicide touches everyone.

Half of the money raised will go to the La Crosse Area Suicide Prevention Initiative, and the other half will go to Leischein's House in Bantry, Ireland. Organizers hoped to raise at lead $2,500 for the cause.

If you or someone you know needs help, call 211 or visit this website for more resources.