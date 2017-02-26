Van Maanen, Bahr, Daffinson win state titles

Dakota Daffinson described it as better than his future wedding day.

The G-E-T/Melrose-Mindoro wrestler was out of breath, but not words when asked how it felt to win the division 2 220 pound state title.

"I honestly never thought I would be here. I always told myself it when I was little, dreamt about it," he said. "Every night before I'd go to bed, it would be the last thing I'd think about, but I never honestly thought I'd be here."

Daffinson was one of three La Crosse area wrestlers to win a title Saturday at the 2017 WIAA Individual State Championships at the Kohl Center in Madison, joining La Crosse Central's Jaden Van Maanen (division 1 145 pounds) and West Salem/Bangor's Devin Bahr (division 2 152 pounds).

While Daffinson won his first title, Bahr brought home his third. After going undefeated as a freshman season, Bahr sat out more than half his sophomore season with a knee injury.

He didn't lose a match his final two seasons, resulting in back-to-back titles to end his career.

"Out of all of them, I feel like this is probably the most joyful one and probably going to be the most memorable," Bahr said.

Van Maanen ended his career with his second title. After finishing runner-up at 120 his sophomore season, the senior ended his career with titles at 132 and 145.

"It's awesome being on top again. I just like the will to win. It's the best feeling ever when you're on top of the podium," Van Maanen said. "Feels a lot better being number 1."

