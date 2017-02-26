Remembering the Riviera - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Remembering the Riviera

Posted: Updated:
La Crosse, WI (WXOW) -

Each year during the Academy Awards, we look for a story featuring a La Crosse connection to Hollywood. 

A couple of years ago, we told you about Joseph Losey III, a movie director from La Crosse.  Last year, we featured Nicholas Ray, another La Crosse man who directed "Rebel Without a Cause" starring James Dean.

This year, we have a different approach.  We want to tell  you about a an antique mall on the north side of town.  So, you may ask, what does an antique mall have to do with Hollywood?  News 19's Dave Solie and photographer Jimmy Kruckow have the answer during Sunday night's 10 p.m. Report.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.