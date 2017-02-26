Madison mayor proposes task force to encourage hip-hop scene - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Copy-Madison mayor proposes task force to encourage hip-hop scene

Posted: Updated:

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The mayor of Madison is proposing a task force aimed at making Wisconsin's capital a more welcoming place, especially for hip-hop artists and audiences.

The Wisconsin State Journal (http://bit.ly/2mmgO4I) reports that Mayor Paul Soglin's proposed Equity in Music and Entertainment task force comes after years of efforts by the hip-hop community to address city policies and policing.

Madison has an active community of hip-hop artists. But in the past, some live music venues have added what some say is excess security for events or dropped hip-hop events altogether after fights, gunfire or other violence at shows.

Pascal "DJ Pain 1" Bayley, a DJ and record producer from Madison, says the task force is long coming and necessary.

Information from: Wisconsin State Journal, http://www.madison.com/wsj

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.