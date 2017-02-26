Copy-Madison mayor proposes task force to encourage hip-hop scene

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The mayor of Madison is proposing a task force aimed at making Wisconsin's capital a more welcoming place, especially for hip-hop artists and audiences.

The Wisconsin State Journal (http://bit.ly/2mmgO4I) reports that Mayor Paul Soglin's proposed Equity in Music and Entertainment task force comes after years of efforts by the hip-hop community to address city policies and policing.

Madison has an active community of hip-hop artists. But in the past, some live music venues have added what some say is excess security for events or dropped hip-hop events altogether after fights, gunfire or other violence at shows.

Pascal "DJ Pain 1" Bayley, a DJ and record producer from Madison, says the task force is long coming and necessary.

Information from: Wisconsin State Journal, http://www.madison.com/wsj

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.