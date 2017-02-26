Family Video sees increased business for Oscars

The Oscars signal the busiest time of year for Family Video in La Crosse.

According to Sokhan Sen at Family Video, customers rent Oscar nominated movies weeks ahead in time to prepare for the event.

She said many of the nominated titles have already been released on DVD. The store carries up to 50 copies of some Oscar nominated movies.

"I actually ask a lot of my customers how they liked some of the movies because I was like,'You know the Oscars are coming up...what did you like about the movie?' Arrival was one of the answers I got and they said, 'It made think about life a lot,'" said Sen.

Family Video provides customers with a list of all Oscar nominated titles. Sen said one customer went through the entire list.