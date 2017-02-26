Car accidents leading cause of child deaths

Data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) shows car accidents are a leading cause of death for children between the ages of 3 and 13 years old. Many of those deaths are a result of the child being out of a car seat or booster seat at the time of the accident. The NHTSA data also shows that in car accidents, car seats lower a child's chance of dying by 71%.

Adults depend on airbags and seat belts to save them in a car accident, but for children, these safeguards pose a danger.

"Airbags are at a certain level so that adults can be saved and not injured hopefully during an accident, but if a child doesn't have a booster seat or anything to keep them up to that level, they could be injured when they're not in a booster seat or car seat," said Officer Brooke Pataska with the La Crosse Police Department.

Children less than one year old or under twenty pounds should be in a rear-facing car seat.

"Most literature you look at will actually tell you to go further and if they can remain rear facing, keep them rear facing as long as possible," said Smitty Searles, corporal with Tri-State Ambulance.

Children less than four years old or under forty pounds should be in a front-facing car seat, and children less than eight years old or under eighty pounds should be in a booster seat.

"We just want to make sure the adult is making good decisions on the age and the size," said Pataska. "That's why the law has an age and a size, so that you can make the best judgment about those."

Parents not only risk their children getting injured, but they could also get fined.

The fine amount does depend on the age of the child or if there's multiple kids in there too it could depend on a warning or citation. And the fine amounts are anywhere from $150 all the way up to $260," Pataska said.

Officials say parents should always use car seats, because you never know what could happen on the road.

"You never know when you could be in a traffic accident," Searles said. "You can be the best driver in the world, but it's someone else out there."

Searles said children can also be injured if a car seat is not used properly. Tri-State Ambulance joins with other community groups to provide car seat checks throughout the year where experts inspect for the security of a car seat and the age and size appropriateness.

Searles also said that car seats should not be handed down. Each child should have a brand new car seat.

He recommends that even after a child grows out of a booster seat, he or she should ride in the backseat until age 13.

