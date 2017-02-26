Family officials: Samples bond as referees

For 29 years, Jerry Sample has brought balance to high school basketball.

And for most of them, he's brought Jordyn.

Together, father and daughter official JV games throughout the region, particularly at Onalaska High School, where Jordyn goes to school.

"At least I know I have one person in the stands who doesn't care what call I make," Jerry Sample said. "It's awesome having her in the stands with me, and even bringing her out onto the floor with me as my guest official. It's so awesome."

Jordyn, 21, was diagnosed with 1p36 deletion syndrome seven years ago, a disorder that typically causes severe intellectual disability. Most affected individuals do not speak but for a few words, and have weak muscle tone. Doctors told the Sample family Jordyn would likely never walk.

By age 5, Jordyn proved doctors wrong. What she lacks in words, Jordyn makes up for in smiles.

"She'll give you an honest answer too, she'll give you a thumbs down or a thumbs up if you think you got it right or you got it wrong," said Charlie Ihle, OHS activities director and a official in his spare time. "There's no mincing words with Jordy. She's very straight but always smiling and giving you the feedback that you want."

Jordyn's interest in officiating dates back to her childhood. She started attending games with Jerry when she was 7 or 8, imitating the calls her father made on the floor.

Ask her today, and she'll show you who has possession, call a full timeout, or give you a technical foul.

Jordyn displays those moves on a frequent basis at the R.W. Houser Family YMCA in Onalaska. She attends open gym during the noon hour, dressed in her uniform and carrying a whistle, keeping tabs on the action.

"I think it's really special to see her out there enjoying herself and getting involved, not holding back and not being shy," said Nicole Marshall, one of Jordyn's mentors from Innovative Services Inc. that observes from the bleachers. "She has a lot of personality, but your really see her get into it.

"I think she really enjoys herself when she's out there on the court."

Jordyn's impact on the game is easy to see too, especially for her partner.

"Jordyn coming with me, watching me officiate, being a part of my officiating, has actually made me appreciate officiating more," Jerry said. "She is just a ray of sunshine."