Governor Walker attends lunch with President Trump

Governor Scott Walker had lunch on Saturday with President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Rick Scott. The two governors are in Washington D.C. for the National Governors Association winter meeting.
Governor Walker tweeted about the meeting and said a discussion about Medicaid was had. Both Wisconsin and Florida did not expand Medicaid following the Affordable Care Act, but 31 other states did including several governed by Republicans.
