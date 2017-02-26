Sunday's local scores
College softball
NAIA:
Presentation College 5, Viterbo University 0 (game 1)
Viterbo University 4, Presentation College 0 (game 2) - Lauren Davis (VIT): 3-6, 2 RBI on the day; V-Hawks now 1-9, 1-5 NSAA
NCAA:
UW-La Crosse 9, College of Saint Benedict 5
St. Olaf 4, UW-La Crosse 3 - Eagles now 2-2
