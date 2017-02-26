Sunday's local scores - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Sunday's local scores

College softball

NAIA:

Presentation College 5, Viterbo University 0 (game 1)

Viterbo University 4, Presentation College 0 (game 2) - Lauren Davis (VIT): 3-6, 2 RBI on the day; V-Hawks now 1-9, 1-5 NSAA

NCAA:

UW-La Crosse 9, College of Saint Benedict 5

St. Olaf 4, UW-La Crosse 3 - Eagles now 2-2

