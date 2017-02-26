West Salem/Bangor gets long-awaited state berth - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

West Salem/Bangor gets long-awaited state berth

LAKE DELTON, Wis. (WXOW) -

A dream five years in the making has finally come true for the West Salem/Bangor boys hockey team.

After breaking away from Sparta in 2012, the Panthers are heading to their first state tournament as a independent this week. West Salem will face Wausau West Thursday night in the WIAA State Boys Hockey Tournament quarterfinals at Alliant Energy Center in Madison.

"We have a group of kids that put this on our goal list and to be here is pretty surreal," head coach Eric Borre said.

"Best feeling of my life. I'm a senior, I've never made it to state, it's awesome," forward Nathan Belling said. "I'm glad I'm a part of it that's for sure. We are an amazing team."

West Salem beat Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells 5-2 on Saturday to win the section 4 title, scoring four goals over the final two periods. The Panthers scored 14 goals in three playoff contests.

