Medical Monday: Zika concerns for late winter travel

Despite not making the headlines it did in the spring and summer of 2016, Zika virus remains a concern for late winter travelers--especially pregnant women or those looking to get pregnant. Gundersen Health System gynecologist Dr. Catherine Ryan stopped by Daybreak on Monday to discuss the issues.

Dr. Ryan advises no travel for women who are pregnant or hoping to get pregnant to the areas where the virus is prevalent. This includes parts of the Southern United State and Caribbean. For more, check out the video.