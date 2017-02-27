Badgers fall to No. 22 after second straight loss - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Badgers fall to No. 22 after second straight loss

MADISON (WKOW) -

   The Badgers men's basketball team has dropped two straight. That skid has them falling in the Associated Press Top 25. Wisconsin slipped from No. 16 to No. 22 this week. The Badgers host Iowa on Thursday.

Associated Press Top 25

                               Record        Pts    Pvs
  1.  Kansas  (58)                  26-3      1,618      3
  2.  Villanova  (2)              27-3      1,487      2
  3.  UCLA  (3)                        26-3      1,474      5
  4.  Gonzaga  (2)                  29-1      1,419      1
  5.  North  Carolina            25-5      1,381      8
  6.  Oregon                            26-4      1,343      6
  7.  Arizona                          26-4      1,223      4
  8.  Louisville                    23-6      1,176      7
  9.  Kentucky                        24-5      1,119    11
10.  West  Virginia              23-6      1,041    12
11.  Baylor                            23-6          923      9
12.  Florida                          23-6          807    13
13.  Butler                            23-6          795    22
14.  SMU                                  25-4          738    17
15.  Florida  St.                  23-6          722    19
16.  Purdue                            23-6          651    14
17.  Duke                                22-7          622    10
18.  Cincinnati                    25-4          504    15
19.  Notre  Dame                    22-7          482    21
20.  Saint  Mary's  (Cal)26-3          445    20
21.  Wichita  St.                  27-4          250    25
22.  Wisconsin                      22-7          206    16
23.  Virginia                        19-9          194    18
24.  Iowa  St.                        19-9          168      -
25.  Miami                              20-8          123      -
   Others receiving votes: Minnesota 66, Oklahoma St. 54, Dayton 32, Michigan 14, Middle Tennessee 13, Creighton 12, Southern Cal 7, Monmouth (NJ) 3, Michigan St. 3, Vermont 2, Virginia Tech 2, VCU 2, Arkansas 1, BYU 1, Maryland 1, Princeton 1.

