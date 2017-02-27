Badgers fall to No. 22 after second straight loss

The Badgers men's basketball team has dropped two straight. That skid has them falling in the Associated Press Top 25. Wisconsin slipped from No. 16 to No. 22 this week. The Badgers host Iowa on Thursday.
Associated Press Top 25
Record Pts Pvs
1. Kansas (58) 26-3 1,618 3
2. Villanova (2) 27-3 1,487 2
3. UCLA (3) 26-3 1,474 5
4. Gonzaga (2) 29-1 1,419 1
5. North Carolina 25-5 1,381 8
6. Oregon 26-4 1,343 6
7. Arizona 26-4 1,223 4
8. Louisville 23-6 1,176 7
9. Kentucky 24-5 1,119 11
10. West Virginia 23-6 1,041 12
11. Baylor 23-6 923 9
12. Florida 23-6 807 13
13. Butler 23-6 795 22
14. SMU 25-4 738 17
15. Florida St. 23-6 722 19
16. Purdue 23-6 651 14
17. Duke 22-7 622 10
18. Cincinnati 25-4 504 15
19. Notre Dame 22-7 482 21
20. Saint Mary's (Cal)26-3 445 20
21. Wichita St. 27-4 250 25
22. Wisconsin 22-7 206 16
23. Virginia 19-9 194 18
24. Iowa St. 19-9 168 -
25. Miami 20-8 123 -
Others receiving votes: Minnesota 66, Oklahoma St. 54, Dayton 32, Michigan 14, Middle Tennessee 13, Creighton 12, Southern Cal 7, Monmouth (NJ) 3, Michigan St. 3, Vermont 2, Virginia Tech 2, VCU 2, Arkansas 1, BYU 1, Maryland 1, Princeton 1.
