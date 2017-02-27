Santana guitar continues to raise money for Habitat for Humanity

A little bit of rock and roll is working to build a foundation to last a lifetime.

"It's a solid body, two pick-up. Much like what Carlos Santana plays," said Dave Rogers, Owner at Dave's Guitar Shop who initially donated the blue, electric Santana guitar as a door prize for Habitat for Humanity La Crosse Area's 9th Annual Raise the Roof Concert.

Kahya Fox, Executive Director at Habitat for Humanity said houses cost approximately $125,000 to build, in addition to that, it takes a lot of volunteers to make their efforts possible.

"Our homes do cost us money to build, but it also takes the community because our homes are built through volunteer labor. So it's not just a coming together of the resources as far as money is concerned but it's also the physical human resources that we have in our community," said Fox.

"When I got it home, I was like, I don't know how to play the guitar. I mean I appreciated winning and that was really enough for me. So I thought, hey let's just pay it forward and re-raffle it," expressed Plourde.

After the organizer of Beer By Bike Brigade won the guitar at a second raffle, he decided to raffle it off for a third time. Now, in the months leading up to the 10th Annual Raise the Roof Concert on Saturday, November 11, the eye-catching item is traveling all over La Crosse encouraging business owners, community members, and supporters to take a photo and share it online.

"It's about the people behind the guitar, it's about the community coming together behind the guitar and supporting the different efforts in our community," stressed Fox.

The guitar generated $8,500 at the original raffle and another $500 at the second raffle at the brewery.

"It shows what a wonderful community we're in, by having these people re-gift it so many times over," added Rogers.

Nine businesses including: Java Vino, Tree Huggers Co-op, Habitat Restore, Rock and Ride, Full Circle, Briar Patch, Smith's Bike Shop, Turtle Stack Brewery and Pearl Street Brewery are selling raffle tickets at $5 a piece leading up to the event.

Fox said their goal is to sell 2,000 tickets, in hopes of generating $10,000 more dollars for Habitat for Humanity.

