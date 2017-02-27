Local businesses stay viable as big box stores struggle

Within the last month, two major retailers with stores in the La Crosse area have announced their closure, displacing dozens of workers and limiting the retail market on the area.

Both Macy's and MC Sports have announced closures in the coming months. Last week, JC Penney announced it will close 140 stores nationwide, a growing trend as consumers lean toward increased online options.

Local businesses like Wettstein's in downtown La Crosse, believe solid customer service and fair pricing keep them afloat, despite big box stores all around them shutting their doors.

"Price is important, we have to compete on price," owner Dan Wettstein said. "But equally important and more important to our survival are the people who I have the pleasure to work with."

Experts in the field agree, noting changes in the marketplace lean toward having expertise inside the store, offering help to customers.

"We've seen some changes in the marketplace and one of the things cited is that expertise," Anne Hlavacka, Director of Wisconsin Small Business Development at UWL, said. "I think sometimes smaller local stores will have a capability that might not exist in larger stores."

Wettstein said his business is at a 5.5 percent disadvantage when it comes to the internet as buyers do not encounter state and county sales tax.

"Small businesses can make up for that though, because it's all about the people," he said. "Some of the people here have worked here for 20 or 30 years and they've made a career out of it. It's truly a passion."

Hlavacka also said many large chains lack the allegiance of shoppers that local businesses thrive on.

"I think until some big stores can find a way to get customers to make a purchase instantaneously, we're going to continue to see this trend," she said. "Too many people shop, go home and see if they can get it cheaper online than at the store."