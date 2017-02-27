Holmen teen arrested in double stabbing

A 17-year-old Holmen teen is arrested on charges he stabbed two people Sunday morning near Centerville.

The Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that at 4:19 a.m., dispatch received a phone call from a woman who said she and a man were stabbed at a home near Centerville. They were in a car stopped alongside the road on Highway 35 because they couldn't drive any further due to their injuries.

The man, identified as an 18-year-old La Crosse man, was airlifted to Gundersen Health System in La Crosse for his wounds. The 21-year-old Mindoro woman was taken by ambulance also to Gundersen.

According to the sheriff's office, both victims were treated for their wounds and later released.

As that was happening, authorities were able to track down the suspect, Arik Schultz, and take him into custody. He was arrested on charges of 2nd Degree Attempted Intentional Homicide, Use of a Dangerous Weapon, 1st Degree Reckless Injury, and Felony Use of a Weapon.

Schultz is currently on the online list of inmates in the Trempealeau County Jail.