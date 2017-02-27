North side McDonald's closes for road project; New building planned

The end of an era Monday for a long-time La Crosse restaurant building on the city's north side.

The McDonald's restaurant on George Street closes its doors Monday evening at 9 p.m. according to a company spokesperson.

The restaurant has served its signature burgers, fries, and Happy Meals at that location since 1972.

The building will get torn down as part of the Exit 3 construction project done by the city and state.

Courtesy Corporation, the owners, plan a new restaurant right across from the old location. The new facility should open in July.

All employees currently at the George Street location will keep their jobs and move to either the La Crosse or Onalaska restaurants.