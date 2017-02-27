West Salem gymnasts ready to take on state's best

Four years ago, the West Salem gymnastics team was forced to give up its season due to low numbers.

Fast forward to this week and they are the favorite to win a state title at the WIAA Championships.

The West Salem Co-op team honored at a pep rally in West Salem Monday afternoon.

The gymnastics team is undefeated this season and spent the majority of the year ranked #1 in division 2.

Now they're looking to complete the comeback with some hardware.

"They've done routines over and over and over, they know them, they know what to do. Now it's time to have fun, this is a bonus meet. We made it, now we can relax, have fun and enjoy our last week," said head coach Carrie O'Hearn.

"We know that we can do it, so we just know we have each others' backs and we have to trust each other," said junior Ellie Tschumper.

"We're going to do everything that we've done this whole entire year. Just work as hard as we have and compete as best as we can," said sophomore Anna Tanke.

The WIAA State Meet starts Friday in Wisconsin Rapids with the team competition.

The individual competition is on Saturday.