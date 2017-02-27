Area fire departments in need of volunteer/paid-on-call firefighters

While full-time career firefighters are out on a call, other emergencies still need to be covered. Sometimes those are handled by volunteer or paid-on-call positions. However, area fire departments say those positions are becoming more and more difficult to retain.

"Families are just too busy these days," said Assistant Chief Troy Gudie of the Onalaska Fire Department. "Husbands and wives both have careers, both have jobs... their children are busy in school and with a number of different types of programs they're involved with. The time commitment seems to be one of the hardest things with keeping paid on call."

"There's more hustle and bustle today than there was when I first got on," said Lt. Karl Goldbeck, an 18 year paid-on-call veteran.

Some of the older members are saying it's more difficult for young firefighters to manage time between school, home lives and other careers, but also that firefighting isn't limited to the younger generation.

"It's not just a young person's game anymore," said Lt. Goldbeck. "We need engineers, we need people as safety officers, so if you're in your 40's or 50's, it's not too late to get on a fire department."

Lieutenant Goldbeck has juggled being a paid-on-call firefighter for 18 years, managing 4 restaurants and having a family. He says the driving force to keep going is the closeness of the fellow firefighters.

"We train together, we play together," said Lt. Goldbeck. "It is a second family and that really drives me to be a part of that camaraderie."

Even more than that, he says knowing you've helped someone else and even saved lives is well worth the trouble.

"That's brought joy to my life in 18 years," Lt. Goldbeck said. "I can honestly say it really drives me in my personal life to be a better person."

Not just in Onalaska, but many area fire departments are looking for more volunteer and paid-on-call firefighters. For more information, check out your local fire department's website.

