The Struggle to Survive: Impact of Poverty

In July, our sister station WKOW's award-winning documentary series, Our Wisconsin, dug deeper into the racial disparities that affect thousands of children and families growing up right here in Wisconsin.

As the state continues to search for solutions, a new Kids Count report released earlier this month by the Wisconsin Council on Children and Families draws attention to the impact poverty has on children.

According to the report, Wisconsin has a child poverty rate of 16.4%, meaning that nearly 1 in 6 children in the state is growing up poor.

"Either you're not poor enough for help or I make too much money for help, which according to the poverty line. I'm still in poverty," said Brandice Hatcher.

For Brandice Hatcher her day begins like most parents.

“We’re going to get off the bus and then I’m going to get on my other bus and you’re going to go straight to school,” said Hatcher as she prepares for a busy day ahead.

As a single mom, she wants what’s best for her 7-year-old daughter, Zaria, but says she constantly feels like the deck is stacked against her.

“I’m still struggling to get ahead,” said Hatcher. “I’ve worked full-time jobs, even 2 jobs at times and to still be struggling.”

Her story isn’t unique to Wisconsin.

“The problem is that we have too many kids growing up in families that don’t have enough resources to make ends meet,” said Ken Taylor.

Ken Taylor is the Executive Director of the Wisconsin Council on Children and Families.

“We know there’s long term negative impacts of growing up in poverty,” said Taylor. “We know the stress that families live under make it harder for kids to learn and for parents to be their kids first teacher.”

“I know being a single black mother, it tears down my self esteem when I have to ask for help, because I’m supposed to be providing for my child,” said Hatcher.

According to the report; Black, Latino, Native American and Asian children living in Wisconsin have poverty rates well above the national average. In fact, Wisconsin’s poverty rate for black children is at 34 %, making it among the highest in the nation.

“A child in poverty is not going to learn as well,” said Madison Mayor Paul Soglin.

Soglin says it’s important for households to have a sustainable income. That’s why over the last several years the city has focused on five areas to bring forth change.

Those areas include: housing, transportation, health, education and job development.

“That’s critical,” said Soglin. “Mom and dad have to be gainfully employed and have the opportunity to support their family.”

Support people like Brandice wish they had.

“I don’t sleep at night because I have too much to worry about,” said Hatcher. “I worry about the next day and what I can do to make sure everything is still afloat.”

Hatcher says it’s hard sometimes to choose between a roof over their head or food in their stomachs, but she’s determined to set an example for her daughter.

“As a mother period, no matter what your color is you worry about your kids,” said Hatcher. “Your first priority is no longer yourself anymore. It’s you children.”

The report outlines three critical components to ending childhood poverty.

The first is providing parents with pathways and support to earn family-supporting wages. The second is providing children, especially poor children, with high quality early childhood education to ensure they are kindergarten ready. The third component is to support parents so they can support and care for their children.

“We’re a diverse country,” said Ken Taylor. “If we can’t be successful for all people in our community, we’re not going to be successful for any people in our community.”

Click here for the full report on the impact poverty has on children, families and communities produced by the Wisconsin Council on Children and Families.

Click here to view Our Wisconsin: Equity and Justice For All?