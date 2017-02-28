Soup and Cinema event highlights mental health

You have the chance to watch an award winning film while enjoying a free meal. Franciscan Spirituality Center Program and Retreat Coordinator, Melinda Pupillo, joined us on Daybreak to preview the Campaign to Change Direction Event: Soup & Cinema.



It's a movie and discussion over a simple supper of soup, salad and bread. You can watch Still Alice, a 2015 movie for which Julianne Moore won the Best Actress Academy Award. She plays Alice, a married college professor with three adult children whose life begins to change when she notices some troubling signs. When her doctor diagnoses early-onset Alzheimer's disease, Alice and her family must face the greatest challenge of their lives. Alice struggles to stave off the consequences of the disease, while trying to use her remaining time to live a life of peace and love.

The Campaign to Change Direction is a national effort to raise awareness and reduce the stigma about mental health. The FSPA are local partners in Change Direction-La Crosse Area and 7 Rivers Region, which seeks to encourage everyone to recognize the five signs of emotional suffering and the importance of caring for one's emotional well-being.

Free will offerings appreciated. Space is limited, so please register by February 27.

Start Date: Monday, March 6, 2017

Start/End time: 5:00 pm - 8:15 pm

Presenter: FSPA and FSC staff

Investment: $0.00



For more information on this event visit their website.