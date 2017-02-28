Dairy Today: Fries and cheese-A tasty combination

While consumers are demanding products with simple ingredients, they’re not willing to compromise on flavor and complex taste. One Madison restaurant is taking a simple food and making it extraordinary using Wisconsin cheese and a few other ingredients.Dotty Dumpling’s Dowry is known for its gourmet cheeseburgers, largely because they’re topped with fresh, local ingredients! Now, it’s taking the same approach with french fries.

“The more the merrier. So the more ingredients you can get on there the better it’s going to taste.”

Since 2003 Dotty’s has been offering loaded fries to their patrons, and they’ve become quite popular!

“We have Hot Fries, which is with Louisiana hot sauce and Carr Valley crumbled cheese which is really a top favorite as well. And then we also have chili cheese fries which is with homemade steak tip chili and a homemade cheese sauce as well.”

Dotty’s is a destination that many people choose before sporting events, and the restaurant has discovered that sharable appetizers that everyone can enjoy are making these loaded fries a coveted staple on their menu.

“You’ll have people have that as their main, oftentimes more as an appetizer to share. And then you’ll also have individuals that will have a burger and that as their side!”

And it wouldn’t be as popular without Wisconsin’s signature ingredient- cheese!

“People in Wisconsin are very proud of their state, so we want to make sure that we’re featuring that and supporting what we love most, and that is cheese in our state. So it’s very important.”

Dotty’s offers four different styles of topped fries; Truffle Fries with bacon and parmesan, Poutine Fries with fried cheese curds and sausage gravy, Hot Fries with hot sauce and crumbled blue cheese, and Chili Cheese Fries with homemade steak chili and homemade cheese sauce!