"Xanadu" costumer gives back with glam

A 1980 cult classic film turned Tony-nominated musical, Xanadu makes its La Crosse Community Theatre debut on Thursday. A colorful, romantic comedy set to an upbeat, glam-rock soundtrack, it's a feast for the senses.

But behind all the sparks and roller-skates on stage, there's the beginning of another sort of romance.

"I love La Crosse. La Crosse is like a magical city."

Magical—like the roller-disco called Xanadu—the place to where the cast and crew of La Crosse Community Theatre's upcoming musical of the same name will whisk audiences away. That transportation is topped off by Bryce Turgeon's bright, bold costumes.

"[The director said,] 'Let's just do a rainbow explosion.' I'm like, 'Perfect, that's my forte,'" said Turgeon.

Accustomed to the flash and fashion of Mardi Gras, the New Orleans native is no stranger to La Crosse.

"I went to Viterbo. I did costume design and performed while I was there."

He's continued a close relationship with the university, creating the looks for their annual Nutcracker ballet for a decade now. That's despite living and working full time as a designer and drag queen in New York City.

"I come here to be a... fancy, big-city designer."

Turgeon's decadent designs resonate with both the cast and the show's guest director, Christopher George Patterson who knows a thing or two about what makes a stunning musical.

"I've worked on Broadway for The Lion King; I've worked in cabaret theatres, so this... It's silly. It's silly fun and campy fun," said Patterson.

That idea of fun being the main reason why Turgeon is so excited to finally work with the community theatre.

"It's nice to work in a place where people are doing it for fun rather than doing it for a living," he said.

And while he technically does what he does for a living, Turgeon said being able to lend his skill to the community he's grown to love is well worth all the extra effort.

"I don't even feel like it's giving back. I feel like it's such a good excuse to come do it."

It might just be the start of a long, beautiful love story.

"I'll come to La Crosse and retire."

Xanadu runs March 2 through 12 at the Weber Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets are on sale now, and you can get them by calling the box office at 784-9292 or by going online to lacrossecommunitytheatre.org.

News 19 is a proud season sponsor of LCT.