Court, Lexvold disagree on competency

A mental evaluation of 38-year-old Daniel Lexvold, the suspect in an officer-involved shooting in December, declares he is not competent to stand trial, while he himself disagrees.

On Tuesday, Judge Elliott Levine said an evaluation completed by a physician found Lexvold incompetent to proceed, however noted with proper treatment and medication he could regain competency.

District Attorney Tim Gruenke and Lexvold's defense attorney, Thomas Locante, agreed with the doctor's findings. However Lexvold told Judge Levine he is able to stand trial.

"I think I'm competent enough to stand trial, I believe, so we wouldn't need to not have that," Lexvold told the judge.

As a result, the state will now appoint him an attorney to represent him solely on the issue of competency. Once a final decision is made, Locante will remain his primary defense lawyer.

