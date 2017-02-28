Jackson Co. authorities, FBI investigate report of misconduct, theft from area village

Federal and local authorities are investigating a report of alleged misconduct and theft from the Village of Merrillan.

Jackson County Sheriff Duane Waldera said in a statement that his office, along with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, received a complaint that an employee of the Village of Merrillan had allegedly made unauthorized purchases for personal use.

The statement said the investigation is ongoing, and no one has been arrested at this time.

Merrillan is about 12 miles north of Black River Falls.