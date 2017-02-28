Trumpeter Brandon Ridenour speaks with UW-La Crosse students

A guest speaker and artist for Creative Imperatives enlightened faculty and students with his musical experiences.

Brandon Ridenour, widely recognized as one of the most multi-talented artists of his generation is a trumpeter, composer, arranger, and educator.

He hosted a question and answer session within UW-La Crosse's Hall of Nations on Tuesday morning, talking to students about growing up in a musical family, attending Juilliard, playing with the prestigious Canadian Brass, and winning the International Trumpet Guild solo competition.

Ridenour held a master class on Tuesday afternoon in the Annett Recital Hall within the Center for the Arts and is set to treat audiences to a recital where he will be joined by Rich Ridenour on piano at 7:30 p.m.

The program will showcase Brandon's versatility as a performer, including classics, his own arrangements, and some popular tunes.

