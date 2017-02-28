Lyft ride service app launches in La Crosse

Lyft is a ride service available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and it has officially launched in La Crosse.

Lyft, a transportation network company based in San Francisco, California started in 2012. At the beginning of 2017, they had expanded to more than 200 cities across the U.S., but with this launch they're nearing 300 cities.

"From the beginning, Lyft has been very thoughtful about its growth, focusing first on larger, more populated markets. Not only do we work closely and collaboratively with local lawmakers before entering a market, but we also ensure that we know the market," said Jamie Raczka, Head of Early Stage Markets and Expansion at Lyft.

Nick Bjerke, a driver and ambassador for Lyft in La Crosse said he's had an application out for awhile and has simply been waiting for them to launch here.

"It's something to use a little bit of free time. It's better than sitting at home, it helps out the community by providing another transportation option and can provide really a safe ride home in circumstances where maybe people would make another choice," said Bjerke.

All you need to do is set your location, set a pick-up and request a ride. Once you've got that accomplished you can track what type of vehicle is picking you up and how far away they are. The question is, how will this affect public transportation and local cab companies?

Linda Devenport, Manager at Bullet Cab in La Crosse said she believes this will affect all local cab companies in some way, shape, or form.

"I do believe it's going to have a big impact on all local cab companies," expressed Devenport, "Every company has their regular fares that we do every day. So I do believe that technology is fine, but I do think people do want the one on one contact."

Brandon Heins, a La Crosse resident, is very excited to have the app at his disposal.

"It's so nice to have. A lot of the cab companies here you can't use your credit card with, so if you don't have your credit card with you or something like that, everything is just through your phone with Lyft so it's really convenient," said Heins.

The app is available for download on both Google Play and the Apple Store. Applications to become a driver are available online.

