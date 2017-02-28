Ryan invites Wisconsin Republicans to Trump speech - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Ryan invites Wisconsin Republicans to Trump speech

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- -

House Speaker Paul Ryan has invited the speaker of the Wisconsin state Assembly to be his guest at President Donald Trump's speech before a joint session of Congress.

Ryan's guest list for the Tuesday evening speech is heavy on politicians from his home state of Wisconsin. That includes state Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Reps. Steve Nass, Samantha Kerkman, Amy Loudenbeck and Tyler August.

Ryan has also invited Florida Gov. Rick Scott and former House Speaker Newt Gingrich.

Democrats in Wisconsin's congressional delegation are looking to make political points with their guests for the speech. Rep. Mark Pocan bringing an immigrant from Mexico who received a deportation exemption.

And Rep. Gwen Moore of Milwaukee is bringing a national advocate for funding the Violence Against Women Act grants and other gender-based violence programs.

