Panthers ready to HS hockey's biggest stage

Talk about a change of scenery.

West Salem/Bangor will go from the cozy, frozen confines of The Meat Locker to the vast, arena setting of the Alliant Energy Center on Thursday.

The Panthers preparing for their State quarterfinal showdown with Wausau West in Madison.

West Salem qualifying for state for the first time in the program's history.

That pales in comparison to Wausau West.

West has been to state seven of the last eight seasons and 16 times overall.

But don't expect West Salem to back down one bit.

"Our motto all year is "2-22." We want to limit opponents to 22 shots on goal and two goals a game. If we do that we give ourselves a chance. Now a team like Wausau West, they're going to put up a lot of shots. They put up a lot of goals. So we're going to have to play well. Teams win games 1-0, they win them 6-5 at State. As long as we make one more than the other team, we'll be all right," said head coach Eric Borre.

"As long as we don't choke under pressure. The Meat Locker doesn't compare to the Coliseum. But I think as long as we play our game we should be fine," said goalie Mitch Hammes.

Thursday game will start at about 7:15 PM.

The State Championships are set for Saturday and you can watch them on WXOW 19.

The girls title game starts at noon with the boys game to follow at about 2:30.