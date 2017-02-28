WSU's season ends with 69-64 loss to Northern State

The Winona State Warriors women's basketball team exited the NSIC tournament in the semifinals for the second year in a row, dropping a 69-64 overtime battle to the Northern State Wolves.

Despite ending the regular season on a three-game losing streak, the Warriors had advanced to the semi-finals for the second year in a row, beating the University of Mary 64-59 and then Augustana University (S.D.) 82-76.

The Warriors got out to a hot start jumping out to a 16-10 lead after the first quarter. However that lead dwindled to one by the half as Brianna Kusler hit a three making the score 28-27.

In the second half the game went back and fourth going into the final quarter with the Wolves taking the lead at 58-55 with a jumper by Jessi Marti with just over two minutes left to play.

With one minute on the clock, Tara Roelofs came through in the clutch hitting a game tying three and sending the game to overtime.

That was it for the Warriors however, as Northern State held Winona to only 6 points in the extra period while scoring 11 to take the win and advance to the conference finals.

Warriors Tara Roelofs tied her season high with 23 points, hitting five three-pointers in a losing effort, as the Wolves were led by Jill Conrad and Paige Waytashek, both with 18.

The Warriors hit three more three-pointers than the Wolves, and were 36.9% from the field but 12 turnovers and being outscored in the paint 28-16 spelled the end of their season.

Winona finishes the year with a 22-9 record.