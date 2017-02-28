Shortage of dentists in rural areas has dental therapists in high demand

A nationwide dentist shortage is hitting rural communities the hardest.

Some states, including Minnesota, are meeting the need by offering a mid-level dental care provider called a dental therapist. This position bridges the gap between a hygienist and a licensed dentist. These dental therapists are able to perform a range of services.

A prime example of a rural community suffering from the shortage is Caledonia, Minnesota. This problem was recognized by Dr. Sarah Herman, the dentist at Herman Dental. In fact, Herman Dental is one of only two practices in southeastern Minnesota to offer a dental therapist. The only dental therapist is located in Rochester, Minnesota. The reason behind getting dentists into these rural areas is because the reimbursement rate for dentists are very low. In fact, the state of Minnesota has the lowest reimbursement rate in the country. Dr. Herman adds, "Minnesota has the lowest reimbursement in the nation, and we collect about 27% on the dollar is what it is."

Financially, a dentist can not sustain a practice on that reimbursement rate and that is where dental therapists like Megan Guthmiller come in. In 2009, Minnesota became the first state to establish educational and training criteria for dental therapists. Megan can confirm that the therapists have a similar skill set to dentists. Guthmiller says, "We go to school for a little less time than a dentist does. They for about 8 years, we go for about 6 and a half and really the only difference is we get the same amount of training as a dentist does within our scope of practice."

Megan's rolls as a dental therapist allows patients, particularly kids, to get the treatment they need without parents having to fork over loads of gas money just to get to your appointment. Megan explains that "We take all the same classes and labs they (dentists) do for doing fillings, which is mainly what we do. Fillings, crowns on kids, root canals on kids, extractions on kids...".

As for the insurance end of things, Dr. Sarah Herman says that you shouldn't have a problem. She said, "The dental therapist can see anybody. They can see any insurance. They are required by state law to see 50% state insurance; so that would be, in Minnesota, it would be Medica, Medical Assistance, Blue Plus, UCare; those insurances in Minnesota for that case."

This healthcare movement is gaining ground across the country as well. Other states such as Alaska, Maine, and Vermont have followed in the foot steps of Minnesota. They have authorized statewide dental therapy programs that are helping to serve the communities that need it most. There are also proposals for statewide programs now up for consideration in 11 other states including Michigan and North Dakota. There are some opposing dentists that say expanding the range of services dental therapists may provide could mean concerns over safety and supervision.

Wisconsin is NOT one of the 11 states considering the use of dental therapists.