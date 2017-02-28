Tuesday's WIAA Boys Regional Scores - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Tuesday's WIAA Boys Regional Scores

Posted: Updated:

Tuesday's Local Scores

WIAA Boys Regionals

New Richmond 54, Holmen 74...Holmen at Central Friday

Ashland 36, Sparta 73...Sparta at Rice Lake Friday

West Salem 55, BRF 64

Viroqua 59, Arcadia 87...Arcadia at G-E-T Friday

Coulee Christian 40, Aquinas 66...Aquinas at C-FC Friday

Whitehall 76, Brookwood  81

Montello 34, Ona. Luther 83...B. Kennedy 28 pts.

Boscobel 54, Mel-Min 66

Weston 33, Bangor 80

Blair-Taylor 77, Hillsboro 50

Cashton 51, Alma/Pepin 76

New Lisbon 52, Royall 79

Wonewoc-Center 63, Lincoln 78

EC Immanuel 58, Indy 56

Belmont 26, Seneca 90

North Crawford 52, Kickapoo 42

Wauzeka-Steuben 50, Ithaca 51

La Farge 63, Potosi 93

Benton 58, De Soto 54

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.