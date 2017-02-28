Tuesday's WIAA Boys Regional Scores

Tuesday's Local Scores
WIAA Boys Regionals
New Richmond 54, Holmen 74...Holmen at Central Friday
Ashland 36, Sparta 73...Sparta at Rice Lake Friday
West Salem 55, BRF 64
Viroqua 59, Arcadia 87...Arcadia at G-E-T Friday
Coulee Christian 40, Aquinas 66...Aquinas at C-FC Friday
Whitehall 76, Brookwood 81
Montello 34, Ona. Luther 83...B. Kennedy 28 pts.
Boscobel 54, Mel-Min 66
Weston 33, Bangor 80
Blair-Taylor 77, Hillsboro 50
Cashton 51, Alma/Pepin 76
New Lisbon 52, Royall 79
Wonewoc-Center 63, Lincoln 78
EC Immanuel 58, Indy 56
Belmont 26, Seneca 90
North Crawford 52, Kickapoo 42
Wauzeka-Steuben 50, Ithaca 51
La Farge 63, Potosi 93
Benton 58, De Soto 54
