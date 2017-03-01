Viterbo encourages adults to explore education options

If you're considering going back to school, you may want to consider Viterbo University's upcoming Adult Education Fair. Staff will be on hand from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7 to detail the school's programs and policies for continuing education.

Kim Cortez said Viterbo now has a Credit for Prior Learning program that converts real-world work experience into college credits to help nontraditional students save on education costs. She also said compared to public state schools, Viterbo's programs are comparable in cost and flexible when it comes to scheduling.

For those who cannot make it to the Adult Education Fair, Cortez said Viterbo can arrange a time to meet with interested students by contacting adultlearning@viterbo.edu or calling 1-888-848-3726.